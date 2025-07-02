Suns GM Speaks on PG Signing
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially announced the re-signing of point guard Collin Gillespie, who impressed during his short stints with the team last season.
In an official press release, general manager Brian Gregory offered this on the move:
“Collin earned this opportunity with his work ethic, toughness, and the way he competes every single day,” said Gregory. “He brings a gritty edge and a high-energy presence that lifts everyone around him. He plays with heart, battles on every possession, and is the kind of guy you want in your organization.”
More from the release on Gillespie:
"Over the final nine games of the 2024-25 season with the Suns, Gillespie averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 three-point makes on 44.9% shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 23.7 minutes. For the season overall, he averaged career bests of 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.3% from three-point range in 33 games, making nine starts. A two-way player with the Suns last season, Gillespie appeared in 10 games with the Valley Suns of the NBA G League, averaging 21.1 points, 11.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Gillespie has appeared in 57 career games across two NBA seasons with the Suns and Denver Nuggets following a decorated collegiate career at Villanova University."
Gillespie could work his way into a rotational point guard role this season, as the Suns still don't have a "true" player at that position - though Chris Paul is being floated as a possibility.
