Insider: Suns Not Moving Anyone in Reported 7-Team Trade
PHOENIX -- Fred Katz reported for The Athletic Wednesday that the original Kevin Durant trade may be expanded to seven teams by the time it's completed. Suns insider John Gambadoro reported, however, that Phoenix wouldn't be adding or receiving any players beyond those in the original Durant deal.
"Yes it will be 7 teams. But just done for logistics reasons," Gambadoro said on X (formerly Twitter) following Katz's report. "There will be no new players coming to or leaving Phoenix."
Of the expanded trade and which teams/players would be involved, Katz said:
"Other teams involved in negotiations at the moment include the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources say. No trade is imminent, and details are being ironed out as of Wednesday night.
"In a would-be seven-team trade, there is an unprecedented amount of detail. Unfortunately, while a seven-team trade would make for a thrilling topic at a cocktail party, there haven’t been many unexpected developments in these negotiations. At least in the iterations of the deal discussed so far, most of the recognizable names are from trades that have already been agreed to and reported but not yet finalized.
"The Hawks would be sending Clint Capela to the Rockets in what would become a sign-and-trade, league sources say. Durant would go to Houston. The previously reported return for him, including Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, would go to Phoenix. Only five players who were in the NBA last season are being discussed in the current iteration of the trade, as of now: Durant, Brooks, Green, Clint Capela and Daeqwon Plowden, league sources say. The rest of the players being discussed are all from already-agreed-upon draft-night trades that are yet to be finalized and can't be until July 6."
The Lakers being involved pushed speculation of their reported interest in Suns center Nick Richard further, but as Gambadoro's reporting suggests, Richards may not be on the move and, instead, the Lakers' involvement likely has to due with Dorian Finney-Smith, who is joining Durant in Houston.
Phoenix is reaping the benefits of this yet-to-be-finalized Durant deal, reportedly receiving Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in last week's draft (Khaman Maluach), and five second-rounders.
The Suns could potentially stock up on their assets should they decide to move on from Richards, whose role on the team in in question now that Phoenix acquired Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets and took Maluach in the draft. Jordan Ott has a track record of developing beg men of Maluach's archetype into dynamic defenders.
Should they opt for focusing on his development early by placing him in the backup role, that pushes Richards even further down the totem pole.