Insider: Suns Rebuild Moving in Right Direction
The Phoenix Suns are adjusting to their new normal after saying goodbye to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal during the offseason.
Two years ago, the Suns were viewed as a top-tier contender with a "championship or bust" mindset. However, things are no longer the same in the Valley.
While the Suns are no longer considered contenders, ESPN insider Tim Bontemps believes they are moving in the right direction.
“After two years of breakneck spending and a relentless pursuit to immediately contend under Mat Ishbia, the Suns have retrenched. The Durant trade -- sending him to the Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the pick that became Khaman Maluach at No. 10 -- was the first step in recognizing that. The impending buyout, waiving and stretching of nearly $100 million remaining on Bradley Beal's contract is an admission that Ishbia isn't willing to repeat that record spending for a team that likely won't contend," Bontemps wrote.
"The Suns having a more realistic approach under Ishbia could be an indication of better days ahead. For a team looking at $22 million in dead money for the rest of the decade, no draft capital with any upside and limited talent on the roster, it's about as bleak of a situation in the league."
The Suns admitted their mistakes by untangling the roster mess they made over the past few years, but things aren't necessarily going to get better right away.
Things may have to get worse before they get better for the Suns. If they can figure out how to navigate the choppy waters as they transition into the next era of Suns basketball, they will find themselves back in the playoff picture rather quickly.
It will take a lot of trial and error, but the Suns have made the first and most important step towards getting better.