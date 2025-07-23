Jalen Green Pens Emotional Letter to Rockets, Previews New Suns Challenge
PHOENIX -- New Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green wrote an emotional letter in the Players Tribune Wednesday reflecting on his time with the Houston Rockets and what the future holds with the Suns after they acquired him as part of the Kevin Durant trade last month.
"I loved being a Rocket, for real," Green wrote. "I almost can’t believe I’m talking about H-Town in the past tense. But that’s life in the league.
"Listen, nobody likes to get traded. But I can honestly say that I get it, bro. This is a business, and if I was up there in the executive chair, I probably would’ve made the deal, too. I think it’s a better situation for both sides, and I’m just excited to get it popping with Book, and to create that winning culture that we figured out down here in Houston.
"What’s that thing that people are always saying in these moments? Don’t cry because it’s over? Smile because it happened? Bro, I’m smiling. It’s nothing but love for the Rockets. I’m sorry I gotta try to bust y’all a-- now, but every time I see y’all, it’s gonna be love. I mean, I grew up here, for real. Some dudes just be saying that when they get traded, but I really came here at 19 years old still eating Skittles before games, and I’m leaving here as a father. It’s been a time, y’all."
Green talked about how hard the Rockets played even while going through a "rebuild" all the way to becoming the second seed in the West this past season.
"We were such a close group," Green said of his time in Houston. "That’s why it’s so tough to even be doing a goodbye, because I might as well just post a link to the whole damn roster. Every guy is somebody I was close with — somebody who I’ll keep in touch with after basketball. Fred (Van Vleet), Amen (Thompson), Tari (Eason), Jabari (Smith Jr.), Jock (Landale), Steven Adams, Jae’Sean Tate —everybody.
"Even our coaching staff and trainers — Royal Ivey, JB, Willie — you guys know it’s bigger than basketball. How many conversations about life did we have? Thank y’all for helping figure my s*** out. Not just as a ball player, but as a young father and as a man."
Moving past the tough goodbyes, Green is looking forward to having Rockets teammate Dillon Brooks come over with him in the trade.
"Thank God at least DB is coming out to Phoenix with me," Green said. "I can’t wait to see a traded DB. He’s gonna be out there creating chaos, bro."
The end of the letter touched on what Green expects to be getting out of playing for the Suns and how grateful he is for his time in Houston.
"Taking long drives, playing basketball, handling business. That’s always been our life. Ain’t nothing going to change now," Green wrote. "I got a team out in Phoenix who wants me to be me. I get to play alongside one of the best in the game in Book. It’s another opportunity to build a winning culture. Another opportunity to show people how deep my love for this game really is. And another opportunity to shut up y’all petty-a-- haters, too. (I see everything, and I thank you for it.)
"So I’ll miss Houston and all my guys down there, but I’m smiling, man. I get to play basketball for a living. How can I have a bad day? Every day I’m hooping is a good day.
"H-Town, thank you for the love. For real, thank you.
"And if I bust y’all a-- for 30 next season, just remember the good times!"