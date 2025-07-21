Insider: Suns Showing Interest in Former No. 1 Overall Pick
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could be interested in signing a former No. 1 overall pick as the offseason draws on.
NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line wrote Sunday night:
"League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I'm told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York and Sacramento."
The Suns would likely try to sign Simmons to a veteran-minimum contract, although they could offer more because of their increased cap space following the waiving and stretching of Bradley Beal.
Simmons has had a really polarizing NBA career, going from No. 1 overall pick in 2016, winning the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year and helping the Philadelphia 76ers become a playoff team to a significant drop off of averaging less than seven points per game every year since a back injury sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 NBA season.
However, Simmons could still provide frontcourt depth to the Suns, and his defense, playmaking and rebounding would still be areas that could help Phoenix.
Simmons was waived by the Brooklyn Nets midway through last season and ended up signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he played in 18 regular season games and only averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game.
Once a point guard, Simmons' lack of development on a jumpshot now has made him more of a forward at 6-foot-10.
The Suns have loaded up on wings and forwards this summer with Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale, Rasheer Fleming, Nigel Hayes-Davis and Oso Ighodaro all having the ability to play the 3 or 4 position.
Adding Simmons to this mix would give the Suns some playmaking and the ability for him to set up their scorers, which could prove valuable in a fast-paced system that new Suns coach Jordan Ott will like them to play. The Suns' current wings will mostly fill 3-and-D roles.
Like the Clippers last season, Phoenix would likely not ask much of Simmons in terms of playing time and scoring if he did end up joining the Suns.
The Suns don't have many options left in terms of signing free agents after buying out Beal, and Simmons might just be the Suns' remaining top free agent target depending on what they want to add.