Insider: Suns Will Have Active Offseason
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns officially finished their season with an extremely disappointing mark of 36-46 after a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
While Phoenix did show plenty of fight throughout portions of the contest, they were unable to overcome Sacramento's largely active roster and many more questions than answers still await Mat Ishbia and company in the weeks ahead.
NBA insider Marc Stein took to the PHNX Suns Podcast ahead of the season finale on Sunday to discuss what the franchise could be in for in the off-season.
The discussion mainly pertained to a potential change at head coach, with Mike Budenholzer potentially on the hot seat, along with the potential the franchise moves on from two of the high-priced stars currently on the roster.
First, Stein talked about his point of view on the Budenholzer situation:
"We don't have definitive clarity before game 82, but when you talk to people around the league in coaching circles, a lot of people are looking at Phoenix as... are we going to see a repeat of what we just saw in Denver? I would go as far to say it's what a lot of people around the league are anticipating."
Stein alluded to the fact that current Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups had been mentioned as a potential candidate to be the next coach in Phoenix before the NBA legend agreed to a contract extension with his current franchise - that is never a good sign for a coach that has yet to be fired.
Budenholzer was brought in with a five-year deal under the anticipation that the 2021 NBA champion could bring much-needed tactical and philosophical changes to the organization - that hasn't quite worked out.
The Suns relieved Budenholzer of his duties as head coach on Monday. The search for a new head coach will be conducted in the coming weeks.
Stein then spoke on the futures of both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with the franchise - both have been of great interest across the league in preceding months.
"Everybody around the league is anticipating for (Kevin) Durant to be available... the Bradley Beal situation is fascinating in it's own right... the expectation in 29 other front offices is that Phoenix will do everything it can to move him."
Durant will likely have no shortage of suitors this summer if he does in fact become available - but the Suns just might have to wait to see what playoff squads flame out earlier than anticipated to properly gauge the market in totality.
As for Beal, it appears unlikely that a trade materializes this offseason, and the experiment has gone so far south that the ultimate outcome could be a contract buyout in which both sides agree to move on.
The only common denominator in a summer that is sure to be full of changes appears to be Devin Booker - the All-NBA guard will be around to see through a retooling phase that could make or break the franchise long term.