Insider: Suns Will Trade Kevin Durant This Offseason
PHOENIX -- The 27-31 Phoenix Suns are a far-cry from the 64-18 team that dominated the NBA for much of the 2021-22 season - even from the previous season that mustered 49 wins and got unceremoniously swept in the first round of the playoffs.
Multiple faulty moves made by the franchise, including getting into the second apron and trading away virtually all controllable picks the franchise had has ultimately put a strain on the future growth of the organization that cannot be ignored.
This realization resulted in the Suns reportedly shopping superstar F Kevin Durant ahead of the trade deadline - and one insider has become even more steadfast in the belief that this is the final stretch for Durant in the desert.
"They're gonna trade him and he knows that. I think everybody's intentions are crystal clear here," said ESPN's Brian Windhorst on "Get Up!" today.
Durant, 36, is enjoying yet another All-NBA level season but it appears as if the Suns' front office has resigned themselves to the fact that the only way to move forward is to move the 15-time All-Star.
The franchise and Durant had previously been adamant that the 30,000 point-scorer would retire as a member of the franchise, but plans change - so is life, especially in the NBA.
Expect the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat to be the two major players in a potential trade saga this off-season - the Suns could secure a hefty package if the two franchises happen to engage in a bidding war.
As for now, Suns fans should continue to appreciate Durant's greatness and what he's done for the city in just two short years - it is very likely that these final 24 games will be it for the icon in a Phoenix jersey.