Insider Reveals Suns' Draft Plans
The first round of the 2024 NBA draft is officially within striking distance - and the rumors continue to fly surrounding the Phoenix Suns.
Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro took the first segment of the three o'clock hour on the "Burns and Gambo" show yesterday to begin his "Gambo five" series - where he will identifies players the Suns will consider with the number 22 pick and rule out other prospects equally.
The first player of the five the Suns are slated to consider is none other than Baylor big man Yves Missi.
Physical freak at 6'11 1/2", crazy athleticism, vertical pop. One season at college at Baylor... Excellent 62% true shooting mark... does not spread the floor... but the physical tools are incredible."- Gambadoro on Missi
Missi, 20, just wrapped up his first season in Waco and was largely impressive for a player that began his basketball career fairly late.
Missi has also been frequently linked to Phoenix throughout the process - and Gambo confirmed that his archetype is something the Suns are very interested in.
Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and Derrick Jones Jr. were cited by Gambadoro as players the Suns are looking at in terms of filling the roster out at the wing/big positions.
This tidbit could also lead to the assumption that Kel'el Ware and DaRon Holmes could make it onto the list in the coming days.
Gambadoro also shot down any shooting guard being under consideration for the Suns, along with Duke's Kyle Filipowski being a prospect he expects the franchise will ultimately pass on - behind belief that that he would be too repetitive of an addition to the roster next to Jusuf Nurkic.
He didn't work out for the Suns, that's one signal, and he's more of a duplicate of what Nurkic is, just kind of a non-athletic big. I'm gonna rule I'm out, I'm gonna say the Suns will not draft Kyle Filipowski.- Gambadoro on Filipowski
Filipowski has been mocked to the Suns by many in recent weeks, but this information would lead the majority of Suns fans to believe that Nurkic will in fact return to the team in 2024-25.