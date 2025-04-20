Insider Updates Kevin Durant, Bol Bol Standing With Suns
PHOENIX -- A doomsday scenario has inched upon the Phoenix Suns over the last two years - and now the uncertainty is being faced head-on following a 36-46 finish to the 2024-25 season.
The Suns are set to hire a new head coach, hold uncomfortable conversations regarding the futures of high-priced players on the roster, and maneuver the challenges that a franchise that sits under the second apron face.
NBA insider Chris Haynes broke down some tidbits surrounding the season that was and what is to come for the franchise this off-season in his show "Haynes Briefs".
Bol Benching
Haynes broke down the reasoning behind why fan-favorite center Bol Bol wasn't a part of the Phoenix rotation over the final month of the season - this decision from recently fired head coach Mike Budenholzer was heavily scrutinized.
“Bud grew frustrated that he didn’t step in during a scuffle to defend Plumlee or separate him from Steven Adams. After spending a month in the rotation, Bol was removed for good," Haynes said.
This was always a curious decision - as Bol didn't even see the floor in the Phoenix home finale on April 11 despite mass encouragement from the crowd - so this explanation makes some sense.
Bol averaged over 12 PPG and nearly two blocks per contest in February and was clerly providing a massive spark to a team that needed one.
Whether Bol was the difference between eventually sneaking into the play-in or not can be debated, but the untimely benching likely played a role in the eventual flatlining the Suns saw over the final two weeks of the season.
Durant Future With Suns
Haynes echoed the belief that All-NBA forward Kevin Durant is very likely to find himself in a new home over the off-season - but also believes that there is an avenue in which the 2014 NBA MVP and the Suns franchise can get past potential differences.
"Now, the coach will have some impact on what happens with Kevin Durant.... it is very likely that (Kevin) Durant will be moved this summer... however, if the Suns can find a coach... that is largely respected by the players in the league, there can be a possibility in which (Kevin) Durant is still a member of the Suns," said Haynes.
Haynes reported the franchise will be very diligent in the search for a fourth coach in as many seasons - stressing the Suns' front office will seek out coaches that will install a hard-nosed mentality that will break away from what has been the norm in recent seasons.
Could a hire such as Houston Rockets assistant Royal Ivey or Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant fix a potential rift between the two sides? It seems possible, but a Durant return would mean that Mat Ishbia and company would have to be more creative in building the new roster - as they would still likely fall under the first apron.
In the meantime, James Jones, Josh Bartelstein, and other members of the front office face an uncertain future as Phoenix gears up for what could be the most crucial head coach search in franchise history.