Insider Updates Standing of Suns' Trade Talks for Jonathan Kuminga
PHOENIX -- Speculation continues to grow about what will happen with Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.
The Warriors and Kuminga have not yet been able to agree on a deal, and teams do not have enough cap space to sign Kuminga to an offer sheet.
This has led to teams resorting to sign-and-trade discussions for Kuminga with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings leading the way in rumors.
Phoenix does not have much to offer in any trade outside of Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards and three second-round picks, none of which have appeased the Warriors to this point.
The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote on the Suns and Warriors discussions Friday:
"Per team sources, the talks between the Suns and Warriors have never progressed in any serious manner. So while it’s certainly notable that Phoenix is being so aggressive with its contract offer — four years and a combined $90 million, per ESPN — that part is irrelevant so long as Golden State continues to show zero interest in what the Suns have to offer."
The Kings, according to Amick, have made an offer better than the Suns in Malik Monk and a lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick, but the Warriors want an unprotected first-round pick.
These three situations have led to a stalemate between the Warriors and Kuminga on what he could do next.
Golden State reportedly has a two-year, $45 million offer on the table with a team option for the second year, which Kuminga's representation has not been willing to accept.
Kuminga suggested on social media he could instead accept a qualifying offer of $7.9 million with Golden State that would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer and hope to get a bigger payday.
Kuminga's current situation is holding up the free agent market for names such as Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II for the Warriors and Russell Westbrook for the Kings.
Meanwhile, the Suns currently have all 15 roster spots filled and look to be set on their team barring a big trade before the season, which seems like it would only be with Kuminga at this point.
Kuminga would likely be a starter on the Suns, who have loaded up on wings and forwards this offseason to completely transform the depth at those positions heading into next season.
At this point, landing Kuminga seems highly unlikely for the Suns, but we will see what ends up transpiring.