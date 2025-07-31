Report: Suns Unwilling to Include 2 Key Players in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Trade
PHOENIX -- The Golden State Warriors seem unlikely to do a sign-and-trade with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga at this point in time, but the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings continue to be the two teams reported to have the most interest in Kuminga.
Phoenix would have to give up some key players to land Kuminga, as the Warriors are reported to be asking for a good player and unprotected first-round pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Suns and Kings have not been able to meet the Warriors' asking price in a trade despite offering Kuminga a bigger role and a longer contract.
ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel detailed who the Suns are offering and who they aren't including in trade talks:
"All the Suns really have to offer and have included in conversations with the Warriors for Kuminga are the contracts of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale. Phoenix has not offered and will not involve newly acquired wing Dillon Brooks in trade conversations this offseason, nor would the Warriors hold interest in him, sources said.
"There has been rampant speculation from fans on social media about the inclusion of Ryan Dunn being a potential holdup in sign-and-trade discussions. These rumors are not true as the Suns have not added Dunn in any scenario discussed with the Warriors, sources confirmed. Suns insider John Gambadoro has also shut down talk of Dunn being involved in these trade talks.
"Two different paths have been discussed between the Warriors and Suns. One involves Allen, who still has three more years left on his contract, including the 2025-26 season, and another that involves both O'Neale and center Nick Richards, sources said.
"Again, the Warriors haven't been thrilled with these proposals due to the long-term money attached, and Golden State doesn't hold much interest in Richards.
"Another key piece of information between the Warriors and Suns regarding Kuminga is that there has not been an offer involving a slew of second-round picks from Phoenix. The Suns can only offer at most three second-round picks in a potential trade this offseason."
The 22-year-old Kuminga feels like he has untapped potential that he would be able to unlock with a bigger role, which the Suns would give him next to Devin Booker and Jalen Green, but it makes a lot of sense why they won't include Brooks or Dunn, both projected to be starters next season, in trade conversations.
Brooks is going to help the Suns set a new defensive identity after being acquired from the Houston Rockets as part of the Kevin Durant trade, while Dunn showed flashes of his potential as a rookie last season and figures to be a key role player for the Suns on a favorable rookie contract for years to come.