Insiders: Suns Coach Has Most to Prove This Year
PHOENIX -- It's no secret Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer has pressure on his plate approaching the 2024-25 season.
Budenholzer takes over for the fired Frank Vogel, who lasted just one season at the helm in Phoenix.
With the star trio of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant at his disposal, massive expectations follow for the 2024-25 season.
That's a fairly common opinion, and ESPN's group of NBA insiders agreed - putting Budenholzer on their list of NBA coaches and executives with the most to prove this season.
"Coaching the Suns' star-studded top-heavy roster comes with massive immediate expectations. Ask Budenholzer's predecessor, Frank Vogel, who was fired after his first season in Phoenix ended with a 49-33 record and first-round sweep," wrote Tim MacMahon.
"Like Vogel, Budenholzer brings a head-coaching résumé to the Suns that includes an NBA championship and reputation for being one of the league's elite defensive tacticians. He's tasked with squeezing the potential out of the Suns' max-salary trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, who played only 41 games together last season due to injuries."
The Suns won 49 games last year but were swept out of the first round of the postseason by the Minnesota Timberwolves, which prompted the head coaching swap.
Budenholzer was a prominent candidate to take over in Phoenix immediately after Vogel was fired, as he was considered the top available coach on the open market thanks to his championship pedigree and established track record of winning in the NBA.
He certainly seems thrilled to coach his childhood team.
“I think the biggest message I want you to hear, I would coach this team if it was on the moon,” Budenholzer said at his introductory press conference.
“I would coach this team if it was in Alaska. If these players were in Denmark, these owners and front office, I would go anywhere to coach this team. That’s the most important thing for me. I’m excited about the roster, I’m excited about everything.”