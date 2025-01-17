Insider: Jimmy Butler Prefers to Play Alongside Suns Stars
PHOENIX -- The saga between a player and a franchise that could ultimately end up benefitting the Phoenix Suns appears to potentially be taking a new turn in the coming days.
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have had a strained relationship since the summer, when top Heat executive Pat Riley not only chastised Butler in a media conference, but also refused to sign the franchise player to a contract extension.
All of that has lead to a trade request, a week-long suspension, and lots of hard feelings.
ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne threw more even more stakes on the table this morning by reporting this morning that Butler has in fact been displeased as to how the Heat have set up the future of the franchise on top of all of the other grievances - and that it could be difficult to see the six-time All-Star suiting up for the franchise again.
Butler has believed that Miami has began to prioritize Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro over him in the franchise hierarchy - and he would prefer to play third wheel elsewhere - particularly in Phoenix.
From Shelburne:
“On the court, Butler began to believe that the Heat were prioritizing Adebayo and Herro over him, sources close to Butler said…‘If they’re doing this transition to Bam and Tyler, Jimmy’s like, ‘Fine, do your transition,’ a source close to Butler said. ‘If [he’s] going to be the second or third wheel, [he’ll] be that in Phoenix to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.’”
Butler has been projected as a very quality fit alongside the duo of Suns stars already in place - with his relative low-usage nature, ability to pressure the rim, and underrated playmaking would be a step-up from how Bradley Beal fits currently.
This report sets the stage for a potential escalation in this saga for Butler - who is set to return to play for Miami tonight.
The report also coincides with Brian Windhorst of ESPN who is reporting that Phoenix will be willing to include the coveted 2031 first-round pick to acquire Butler's services.
This ultimately comes down to whether Riley will be willing to capitulate to Butler's desires or not, along with if Beal is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to move elsewhere.
The Suns clearly remain Butler's preferred destination - but would he truly be open to be moved elsewhere if it means it can secure a departure from the Heat?
It certainly is possible, but it is also a distinct possibility that Phoenix ultimately wants this bad enough to pull off a multi-team trade to bring Butler to the Valley for the next two-plus years.
The trade deadline is set for February 6th - it is very possible that this situation isn't resolved until that day, so buckle up Suns fans.