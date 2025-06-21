REPORT: Kevin Durant Controlling Suns Trade Market
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is dictating his own trade market as talks ramp up ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
From ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst:
"His trade value is depressed because he's limiting his market," said Windhorst (h/t RealGM). "He is effectively doing that. He made it very clear he wants to have agency on where he finishes his career. He is, by doing that, depressing the market and forcing himself to a certain spot. That has been very effective so far."
Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant Still Waiting to be Traded
Durant - with just one year remaining on his contract in Phoenix - has previously said he's wanted to dictate the end of his career on his own terms.
“I want my career to end on my terms, that’s the only thing," Durant said after the Suns unsuccesfully tried to trade him at the trade deadline to the Golden State Warriors.
"That’s the only thing I’m worried about. ‘Cause I see a lot of dudes that don’t get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own.”
Durant reportedly prefers teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat - though no deal has materialized.
"The Suns have 'no leverage' in part because of Durant's age and because he wants to start fresh elsewhere, league sources say. The idea of Durant returning to a team that entertained deals for him before the 2025 trade deadline isn’t a pleasant one," said The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
"So, a team can wait and see if Phoenix asks for less in a trade. The Suns also would like to get this done before the June 25-26 NBA draft because draft picks are expected to be part of any deal."
Will the Suns continue working with Durant on a trade partner, or will Phoenix simply accept the best deal possible?
It's a fine line both parties will walk as a trade nears - whenever that may be.