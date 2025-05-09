Kevin Durant Earns Unique NBA Honor
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant earned a unique NBA honor following his 17th season in the league.
The Professional Basketball Writers Association voted Durant as a first team member of the inaugural NBA All-Interview Team. Durant and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry were the top two vote getters.
They were joined on the first team by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Warriors forward Draymond Green.
According to the press release, the NBA All-Interview team "honors the players who are consistently thoughtful, insightful and engaging with the media."
The release also detailed the history and voting process for the team:
"The All-Interview team, once a staple of the NBA’s official slate of awards, was discontinued after the 2003-04 season. The PBWA is bringing it back now, as a way to recognize the players who consistently provide the insights, details and depth that bring our stories to life, while meeting (or exceeding) their mandated media obligations.
“'We’re thrilled to revive the All-Interview team and pleased to have the league’s support in bringing it back,' said PBWA president Howard Beck. 'You can’t tell great stories without great interviews. We’re truly grateful to the players who make our jobs more enjoyable and our stories more illuminating.'
"More than four dozen players were nominated by PBWA members. Twenty-five finalists were selected by a PBWA subcommittee to create the official ballot, which was voted on by the entire membership. Players received two points for every first-team vote and one point for every second-team vote."
Even with the Suns struggling all of last season on the way to a 36-46 record and Durant's name circulating in trade rumors, Durant always provided thoughtful and compelling answers with the media throughout the year after wins and losses, so this is a very deserving award for him.