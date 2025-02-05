Inside The Suns

Report: Kevin Durant is Warriors' Main Priority

The Golden State Warriors are out for a reunion with Kevin Durant.

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after having his jersey pulled during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are all-in on acquiring Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Durant, who previously played for Golden State, has become the top priority for the Warriors ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

From ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel:

"Based on conversations with league personnel tonight, the Warriors’ main priority is to figure out a trade with the Suns to land Kevin Durant. It really seems like this could go down to the wire. If the Warriors can’t get Durant, Jimmy Butler will become their focus."

The Suns reportedly have been fielding calls for Durant, and Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says the Warriors have been aggressive in their pursuit for the former MVP while NBA insider Grant Aseth is reporting there's increasing belief Durant makes a return.

Durant has just one year left on his contract after the 2024-25 season. He was not inked to an extension earlier in hopes of signing a multi-year deal to remain with the Suns, though now his future very much appears to be in the air.

A few weeks ago, dealing Durant seemed to be anything but a pipe dream, as the Suns have been very focused on landing Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

However, thanks to Bradley Beal's no-trade clause and his insistence on remaining in Phoenix, the Suns may now have to take a completely different approach to alter their roster.

We're about 24 hours away from the deadline - we'll see how crazy things can get as the Suns look to make the most of their win-now window.

