Kevin Durant Issues Response After Demarcus Cousins’ Outlandish Suns Claim
PHOENIX -- Former NBA All-Star Demarcus Cousins says the Phoenix Suns were fistfighting in the locker room during their dismal 2024-25 season on his appearance during Run It Back.
"There was a lot of things that happened," Cousins said (h/t Bleacher Report).
"There was a lot of things that haven't been reported. I don't wanna be the guy to report it, but I've definitely heard of some negative things in the locker room. There was a couple of fistfights. There was a lot going on that obviously carries over to the court."
Kevin Durant took to X and responded with:
"I have to contest this 94 footer. This some bull--- to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER."
The Suns have had no shortage of rumors with locker room issues since Durant joined. Phoenix reportedly didn't respect either Frank Vogel or Mike Budenholzer during their tenues.
Last year's iteration of the Suns were massively disappointing, finishing with a 36-46 record and missing the postseason for the first time in years. Swift changes were made to the front office and coaching staff, and now the roster is expected to undergo the same treatment.
Phoenix is heavily anticipated to trade Durant before the 2025 NBA Draft.
Talks have somewhat cooled around the All-Star forward - as the Suns reportedly haven't loved any offer they've received for Durant - who has one year remaining on his deal.
He's still in Phoenix, and still defending his guys in the locker room against some pretty far-out-there rumors.