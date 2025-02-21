Kevin Durant Offers Words of Wisdom to Victor Wembanyama
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns began their post All-Star stint with a surprising loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, most notably without the presence of star player Victor Wembanyama on the court.
Wembanyama - one of the game's great young players - was initially listed as doubtful with illness before the Spurs found a blood clot in his shoulder, which put him out for the rest of the season.
The news came right before the Suns and Spurs tipped off, and after action, Durant gave some words of encouragement.
“I’m thinking about Vic. I’m sure the whole basketball world is thinking about it, but somebody like that who has a strong mind … he’s going to put his best foot forward," Durant said. “I don’t even know Vic well enough, but I can just tell.
"Go find some more Legos to put together, read some new books and then when it’s time to get back on the court…lock in."
More on Wembanyama from NBA.com:
"DVT happens when a blood clot forms in a deep vein located in the lower leg, thigh, pelvis, or arm, according to WebMD.com. The condition can cause swelling and pain, though sometimes there are no noticeable symptoms at all.
"DVT can be serious because the clots can break loose and travel through the bloodstream and attach to the lungs, blocking blood flow in what is called a pulmonary embolism."
It's certainly a blow to see one of the game's best sidelined, though San Antonio is fully confident they'll get Wembanyama ready for next season.