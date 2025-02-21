Kevin Durant's Heartfelt Statement on Devastating Victor Wembanyama News
No player in the NBA has a higher ceiling than Victor Wembanyama does right now. Everyone in the league was anticipating to see major growth in the second half of the season after the All-Star break.
Unfortunately, that won't be happening.
It was revealed on Thursday that Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio after the All-Star game.
Fans were excited to see Wembanyama face off against Kevin Durant on Thursday night in a matchup that never got to happen. After the Spurs defeated the Suns on Thursday, Durant gave some heartfelt words to Wembanyama.
“I’m thinking about Vic. I’m sure the whole basketball world is thinking about it, but somebody like that who has a strong mind … he’s going to put his best foot forward," Durant said. “I don’t even know Vic well enough, but I can just tell.”
Durant offered some unexpected advice when it came to what Wembanyama should do during his recovery time.
"Go find some more Legos to put together, read some new books and then when it’s time to get back on the court…lock in," Durant said
Even without Wembanyama on the court, San Antonio figured out a way to defeat a desperate Phoenix Suns team on Thursday night. The Spurs aren't going to give up on a playoff spot just yet.
