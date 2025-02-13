Kevin Durant Reacts to Suns Loss vs Rockets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns enter the All-Star break with another loss to their record, this time at the hands of the Houston Rockets.
Despite controlling much of the game, the Suns depart Houston with an 119-111 loss. Phoenix enters the break having lost their last six-of-seven matchups.
After the game, Kevin Durant (37 points, nine assists, five rebounds, two steals) spoke with reporters:
(On what was the difference in the fourth quarter) “Those three they hit, that was the only difference. You have to give them credit for making shots but I think defensively we were right there. We turned the ball over but I think we were still in the game. I think they came down and hit big shots.
"Jalen Green hit that big one, and we fouled (Alperen) Sengun and then Dillon Brooks hit two big three’s. So, it’s a make or miss league. It’s a shot makers league, so if you knock down shots you got a good chance to win games and you got to give them credit for that. But I think it was an hard fought game all the way down to the end and their shot making kind of beat us there.”
(On what he thinks about the young Houston Rockets team) “Yeah, I got mad respect for teams like this who struggling for a few years, draft young, get a coach that holds them accountable, holds them to a standard and then they start to take off. I can appreciate that because we were a young team when I was coming into the league like that and I know how hard it is to change a mentality from we might go home in April every year to now were in the playoffs.
"You can tell throughout the season this team has built confidence but they get a little bit comfortable to when they lose five or six in a row [because] they're happy and they're playing well, then coach snaps them back into it. So, I’ve been following this team, I got friends, Royal (Ivey), Ime (Udoka), Jeff Green, so I try to keep a tabs on this team and their playing great ball.”
The Suns will be back in action next on Thursday. Feb. 20 against the San Antonio Spurs.
Durant was voted as a starter for the West's All-Star squad this weekend, so you can catch him in action this Sunday.