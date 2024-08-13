Kevin Durant 'Serious' After Buying PSG Stake
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant spent a few weeks in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
He - and Team USA - walked away with a gold medal.
That wasn't the only business he handled overseas.
Durant is investing in French soccer powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, according to his company Boardroom:
"BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Kevin Durant has invested in Paris Saint-Germain through his Boardroom Sports Holdings, LLC via Arctos Partners, the strategic minority investor in the club. Further details to be announced shortly."
PSG even posted a video of Durant on their campus prior to their final:
Durant - who also a partial owner of the MLS' Philadelphia Union - is "very excited to be involved with the club," according to ESPN and is, "very serious about his investment in the club."
Durant, who is entering the third of a four-year, $194.2 million deal, has earned close to $400 million in salary alone through his playing career according to Spotrac.
By the end of his contract, that number is projected to reach $500 million.
Needless to say, Durant has the financial means to invest if he chooses - though there's a beneficial aspect on PSG's end here too according to ESPN:
"The aim of Durant's arrival at the club is to further develop the PSG brand in the U.S. from a marketing and sponsorship point of view, especially with the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup set to be hosted in America over the next two summers," wrote Julien Laurens.
Some athletes simply place their money and run - though Durant could be more active with such a massive sports team.