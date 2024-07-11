Kevin Durant Speaks on Playing Alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is looking to capture a fourth gold medal with Team USA as the 2024 Paris Olympics are right around the corner.
It's another opportunity for Durant to team up with some of the best in the world - which includes two names he admires most in Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry:
"These guys are still playing at an elite level," Durant said in an interview with ESPN (h/t Bleacher Report).
"I feel like 'Bron could play four or five more [years]. He might be here in 2028 in Los Angeles. Steph still playing great ball. I'm doing alright too. I don't want to look at it that way, I still think we've got some good ball left in the tank. Try to contribute and impact the game still. I don't want this to be like a farewell tour or make it just about us three, it's about trying to win this fifth [gold medal] in a row."
Durant missed last night's exhibition win over Canada with a calf strain that's expected to keep him out for roughly a week.
Group play for the Americans begins on July 28 in Paris, though they'll have four more matchups ahead of time.
Suns teammate Devin Booker started for the United States, scoring nine points of four-of-six shooting in the win over Canada.
Team USA will be back in action on July 15 vs Australia.
If we'll see Durant then remains up in the air, though it's clear he's not taking this opportunity for granted to play alongside some historically large names.