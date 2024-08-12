LeBron, Team USA Star Applaud Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant helped Team USA to another gold medal (while securing his fourth, a men's basketball record), and his performance couldn't have been more pivotal for the red, white and blue throughout the tournament.
Durant didn't even play in the United States' exhibition games ahead of their stay in Paris thanks to a calf strain. Steve Kerr - who coached Durant when the Slim Reaper was with the Golden State Warriors - utilized him as a key bench piece up until the final against France.
Durant - no matter the role - delivered and then some.
After the dust settled and Team USA secured another victory, Durant received some pretty massive praise from stars such as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo - both of whom shared the court with Durant.
"KD is one of the all-time greats," James said via Andscape. "If you look at his silhouette, look at his skill, he is one of the best players we have ever seen play the game of basketball. No matter your opinion about him or whether you like him, if you really just look at basketball and say basketball player talent, he is out of this world."
Adebayo added, "He has put the stamp on being the greatest Olympian. He has imprinted his name at the top. It’s going to be a long time before somebody breaks that record. Happy for him. Proud of him. He keeps the main thing the main thing. He continues to play basketball the right way.”
Durant himself said they accomplished their main goal in continuing the success laid forth by previous generations.
“We have built on what the Dream Team did in 1992. We carried that torch. That was the main goal," he said.
Durant wasn't the only Suns player to earn praise after they struck gold, as Devin Booker was labeled the "unsung hero" of Team USA's run by Kerr.