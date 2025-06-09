BREAKING: Clippers Called Suns for Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- There's already a handful of teams showing interest in Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who is heavily expected to be traded at some point before the 2025 NBA Draft.
Organizations such as the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat all figure to be in the running for the future Hall of Fame scorer, though we can add another franchise to that list.
The Los Angeles Clippers have called the Suns about Durant, according to Hardwood Paroxysm's Matt Moore.
Clippers Showing Interest in Kevin Durant
“Law Murray recently said on a podcast that the Clippers’ interest in Jrue Holiday was overstated; I’ve heard the same. They are looking for bigger fish to fry, though I think a deal ultimately is unlikely,” Moore wrote (h/t HoopsWire).
“Instead of revealing the shocker that they’re a team that has talks with Phoenix about KD, how about this: they, like everyone else in the league, has called Phoenix about KD and just happen to be one of the teams that those talks have gotten out about.”
The Clippers recently lost their opening-round series to the Denver Nuggets this postseason and could be looking to add Durant to put them over the top. Los Angeles has yet to make it out of the first round in the last four seasons despite having the recent duo of James Harden/Kawhi Leonard.
The Suns themselves hope to push their way back into the postseason after missing it for the first time since 2019-20.
Durant has just one year remaining on his contract and reportedly would like a raise to roughly $60 million on a new extension.
Durant hasn't shown any signs of slowing down when it comes to scoring, averaging 26.6 points per night during the 2024-25 regular season.
Is Durant to Clippers Realistic?
Clutch Points' Brett Siegel offered this on the Durant/Clippers pairing:
“League sources have downplayed the possibility of the LA Clippers being a sleeper team for Durant. While possible, the Clippers have long been eyeing 2026 as a year to make a huge roster move," said Siegel.
"If Durant can be acquired at a discount, LA would obviously be interested, but it's hard to envision Phoenix giving up one of the best players in the league to their in-conference rivals without depleting their future assets.
"The Clippers are currently exploring the market for immediate upgrades alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, which has many questioning Norman Powell's future entering the final year of his contract.”