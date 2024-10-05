Lakers Confirm LeBron, Anthony Davis Will Play vs Suns
PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters that stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will feature for the first time in preseason play when they host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
The Lakers dropped their first preseason matchup to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday without either star in the lineup while Sunday will serve as Phoenix's first preseason matchup.
"It'll be great for us. We've mixed some lineups during practices... We've had different groups play and we'll do that tomorrow, but it'll good for those five guys to get some run together," said Redick on his starters playing.
Full video from The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:
The Suns have yet to confirm if they'll have their starters play on Sunday, though center Jusuf Nurkic will be out with a finger injury - you can read more about that here.
In regular season play, the Suns have won the last two matchups over the Lakers while Los Angeles had won the prior five meetings.
For the second year in a row, the Suns and Lakers are both in the same NBA Cup group as well.
Sunday will provide both squads an opportunity to see what their new coaching philosophies look like in live action, as this is Redick's first year with the organization while Phoenix is under the new guidance of head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Opening tip between the two sides will be at 6:30 PM local time.