Major Update in Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Before Offseason
The Phoenix Suns are going to be working their phones this offseason, that much is no secret.
What direction the club goes, however, is undecided.
With franchise superstar Devin Booker projected to be on the roster for years to come -- despite recent team struggles and uncertainty around Kevin Durant's future -- the Suns aren't ready to tank.
Booker, simply put, is too good for the Suns to tank. With this, moving in a new direction this offseason will be tricky. A new head coach is already coming, as the club is more than used to searching for a new bench boss.
After a new head coach is hired, the Suns can shift into full-on offseason mode. Whether it be any draft work or preparing for a busy free agent period and trade season, Phoenix has plenty to decide.
Durant trade ideas have been spinning ever since the Suns included him in an offered trade package at the deadline -- aiming to strike a deal with the Golden State Warriors -- though it's up to the franchise to actually pull the trigger.
With a new general manager and head coach in play, will the club make amends with Durant and keep him on the roster? Jake Fischer was sure not to rule that scenario out in a recent report.
"It has been widely anticipated that Durant will be back on the trade market this summer... A return to The Desert next season, though, has not been fully ruled out," Fischer reported.
After the trade deadline mess that saw Durant nearly dealt, it makes sense that the front office will explore options to move the future first-ballot Hall of Fame forward.
Still, Durant and Booker have had a good relationship and the two superstars are worth building around. The team around the duo would need major work, though, and that begins with Bradley Beal.
The Suns guard has a no-trade clause, which could throw a wrench in any offseason plans, forcing the club's hand to trade Durant.
However, one thing is clear: the Suns could very well see Durant return next season.