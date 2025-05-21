Report: Sixers Won't Trade for Suns Star
PHOENIX -- The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly won't try and trade for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
Yesterday, ESPN's Jeremy Woo reported teams around the league expected Philadelphia to make a push for Durant:
"Some teams expect the Sixers to be active in trade conversations, with names such as Kevin Durant (Phoenix) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah) as potential targets in packages that could include Paul George and the No. 3 pick," Woo wrote.
"Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made a career of being active and aggressive on the trade front, but historically, it's rare to see a top-three pick being traded."
However, Stein - who appeared on the PHNX Suns podcast - says that's not a possibility.
"I know there was the chatter this week about Philly and having possible interest. When I’ve checked out that scenario, it’s been strongly debunked to me. I do not think Philly is in the market for trying to pursue Kevin Durant," Stein said (h/t HoopsHype).
"So yeah, I don’t foresee the Sixers emerging as a candidate there. Look, I think there’s really nothing new at this point. The consistent word on this has been that the Suns and Team Durant are going to work together on a possible resolution, if that is indeed the direction they’re going to go.”
The Suns are highly anticipated to find a partner for Durant this summer after Phoenix unsuccessfully tried to offload him at the NBA trade deadline this past season.
Other teams expected to hold interest in Durant are the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.
Durant - who will turn 37 later this year - has just one season remaining on his contract in Phoenix.
During the 2024-25 season, Durant averaged 26.6 points per night on 52.7% shooting with six rebounds and 4.2 assists.
His cap hit for the 2025-26 season is set to be $54.7 million and he reportedly is in search for a new contract that could see him reach $60 million annually.