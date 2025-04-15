Mike Budenholzer Scapegoated For Suns Problems
The Phoenix Suns are looking for a new head coach once again after firing Mike Budenholzer after just one season with the team.
For the third year in a row, the Suns have fired a coach that has made an appearance in the NBA Finals this decade. Monty Williams led the Suns there in 2021, while Frank Vogel won it all with the Los Angeles Lakers the year before, and Budenholzer faced off against Phoenix with the Milwaukee Bucks, also in 2021.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn doesn't believe that the coaches are completely at fault when it comes to the failure of the team.
"The common denominator here is the Suns. While each of the three certainly created some problems, it's hard to imagine that any of them were the problem when this team keeps tuning out whatever voice it hears," Quinn writes.
"At a certain point, an organization needs to have a degree of self-awareness about the human beings that comprise it. If coaches keep losing the locker room, is it possible that the locker room does not have the right leaders? If front offices keep firing coaches, is it worth asking why those same people are left to hire new ones?"
The Suns will now find themselves paying four head coaches on the payroll after they hire Budenholzer's successor, who will be given a tough task to turn Phoenix around without the draft picks or cap space to help build the team for the future.
It's one thing if one coach doesn't work out, but now that a patten has formed with three head coaches getting fired in as many years, it is completely normal to add justification as to why things aren't working out. It should no longer be a coincidence that three straight head coaches couldn't get it done.