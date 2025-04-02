Bucks Accomplish NBA History vs Suns
All things considered, the Phoenix Suns put up a tough fight in their 133-123 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night.
Down Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Royce O’Neale to injury, the Suns offense still performed well with five players scoring 13 or more points led by Devin Booker’s 39 points and 11 assists.
The Suns also shot 18-for-45 (40%) as a team from 3-point range and did a lot of the little things right, winning the offensive rebound battle 15-3 and forcing 20 Bucks turnovers.
However, all of this didn't matter because Phoenix’s defensive woes continued. The Bucks had 18 less field goal attempts on the night, but made an improbable 51-of-74 (68.9%) of their shots and 17-of-29 (58.6%) of their 3-pointers.
According to StatHead, the 68.9% shooting percentage is the highest field goal percentage by a NBA team in the regular season since 1998 (via Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson). This percentage is also a franchise record for the Bucks.
"We'll have to look at it," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said postgame of his team's defensive effort (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"I thought the guys were flying around. I thought we were contesting. We put a lot of two on (Giannis) Antetokounmpo, so that probably created some looks.
"Credit to them. My gut is they had one of those nights. I thought defensively, our effort, our compete was at a very high level. I'm sure we'll look at the film and where we can be better, where we can make it harder for them."
The Suns fell to 35-41 on the season with the loss and are 1.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the final Western Conference play-in spot with six games left.
Their porous defense has been a large part of their massive letdown this season, as Phoenix ranks 27th in the NBA with a 117.5 defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) on the year.
Phoenix's defense will face another tough test Friday night against the defending-champion Boston Celtics, who shot 50.6% from the field and 42.3% from 3 against the Suns a week ago in a 132-102 blowout victory.