Could Timberwolves Revisit Potential Kevin Durant Trade This Summer?
PHOENIX -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have now been eliminated from the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row after losing in five games to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night.
Despite coming up short, Minnesota showed a lot of promise once again this season around Anthony Edwards even after making a blockbuster trade right before the season that sent out Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
Could the Wolves now look to make another trade this summer to pair Edwards with his idol in Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant to try to make them a true contender?
Minnesota already reportedly attempted to make a last-ditch effort to acquire Durant at the trade deadline after it was leaked that Phoenix was shopping the 15-time All-Star, but was unsuccessful in doing so.
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Timberwolves, stated then that "the first conversation is often laying the groundwork for the future."
ESPN's Brian Windhorst revisited the deadline discussions on Get Up Thursday morning:
"In the wake of the trade deadline, it became clear to me just how significant and how hard Minnesota tried to get Kevin Durant at the trade deadline," Windhorst said.
"It was a Herculean effort because both of those teams were in the second apron, but there was a point this year where Minnesota was very interested in making this happen.
"As they looked at that beast defensively that they had to deal with last night (the Thunder), I could see them considering revisiting this."
Windhorst then laid out two potential obstacles on the Wolves side:
"They have an ownership change about to happen, and their president Tim Connelly can opt out of his contract. He can become a free agent this summer, so they got to make sure that's taken care of plus their ownership transition.
"There's a lot of moving parts, but I think absolutely Minnesota should be on that list (of teams that could add Durant this offseason)."
Windhorst said on Wednesday that he was "98% sure (Durant's) not gonna be a Sun next year." However, he added that "how it works out, though I'm about 1% sure."
There could be several teams, like Minnesota, vying for Durant's services this offseason, and the Timberwolves do make a lot of sense for him, but both teams would also have to navigate the hurdles of the first and second aprons.
Right now, the Suns and Wolves would have to trade an equal amount of salary to each other with Minnesota projected to be over the first apron and Phoenix over the second, as both aprons only allow teams to take back 100% or less of salary they send out in a trade.
Additionally, Timberwolves big men Julius Randle and Naz Reid, both of whom could be involved in a potential Durant trade, have player options they have to decide on for next season, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a player the Suns would seemingly covet, enters unrestricted free agency this summer.
With that said, Minnesota would have to be creative in what package it offers for Durant, but the Timberwolves are certainly a team to watch that could try to trade for him.