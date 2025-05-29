Insider Reveals Probability Kevin Durant Remains with Suns
PHOENIX -- As the NBA Finals draw near and the official offseason approaches, Kevin Durant trade rumors continue to heat up.
It has been widely speculated and reported that the Phoenix Suns are going to trade away the 15-time All-Star after they finished the 2024-25 season 36-46 and Durant was already included in trade talks before the deadline.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed the probability that Durant remains with the Suns past the offseason on NBA Today Wednesday.
Windhorst stated:
"Kevin Durant, I'm like 98% sure he's not gonna be a Sun next year, how it works out though I'm about 1% sure. There's gonna be a number of teams interested, but some of it is gonna depend on whether they see Durant as a player they keep on a one-year contract or if they want to get him and give him an extension, which I suspect he's going to want."
The biggest mystery continues to be who is going to trade for Durant if the Suns do move on from him because there are so many factors at play, as Windhorst pointed out.
The Houston Rockets have always made the most sense on paper because of their lack of a go-to scorer, how much young talent and tradeable salaries they have, as well as owning the rights to the Suns' first-round picks this year, in 2027 and 2029.
However, like almost every team when dealing with the Durant situation, Houston has a lot of leverage in trying to get Durant for as little as possible because it is widely known the Suns want to trade him.
Additionally, the Rockets and other teams, like the San Antonio Spurs, have a choice to make if they want to keep a solid young core together or break some of it up to add Durant, who will be 37 at the beginning of next season.
With that said, Durant has proven that he is still at the top of his game and would be a very beneficial win-now piece for several teams that could still maintain a good roster after trading for him.
Durant will also have a lot of say because, as Windhorst said, he only has one-year remaining on his contract and can pick and choose which teams he would sign an extension with.
Anticipation continues to grow for what the future of Durant, as well as the Suns, holds heading into the offseason.