Rumor: Timberwolves Will Pursue Suns Star in Offseason
PHOENIX -- What has been a turbulent season for the 26-27 Phoenix Suns has become a potential nosedive - after trade rumors and a lack of moves has left the franchise in a neutral state, with potential for the situation to go south in short order.
This current tailspin began with reports just days ahead of last Thursday's trade deadline that star forward Kevin Durant was nearly traded back to the Golden State Warriors before the 30,000-point scorer nixed the deal and opted to remain in Phoenix.
Further rumors stated that none other than the Minnesota Timberwolves checked in on the availability to Durant - and Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Timberwolves for The Athletic, believes that those talks potentially set a foundation for discussions moving forward.
"The first conversation is often laying the groundwork for the future," he said.
This frequently does reign true, as the Suns and Nets had numerous preliminary discussions surrounding a Durant trade throughout the summer of 2022 before finally agreeing to a finalized one in February 2023.
Trade discussions typically take time, and it simply is easier to map out a trade of that magnitude over a longer period of time, as Krawczynski alluded to as well.
"I do believe that Anthony Edwards will keep a close eye on his buddy Kevin Durant... depending on how it goes in Phoenix the rest of this year and going into the summer, I think it's going to be easier for the Timberwolves to get into these conversations... I would absolutely expect them to revisit that possibility."
Edwards has frequently lauded Durant in public settings, and Durant clearly has a feeling of mutual respect for the rising star.
Minnesota is also in the midst of a change in ownership and could be looking to fill the star-power void that Karl-Anthony Towns previously filled prior to being traded to the New York Knicks in September.
Minnesota is surely a team to watch this summer, along with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets - as it appears that the Suns and Durant are heading for a trade over the summer.
While Minnesota lacks the assets that the two latter squads have, Durant could ultimately request to play alongside Edwards - it would be difficult not to grant his wishes.
Phoenix and Durant could patch things up eventually, but there is a sense of inevitability in the air that it would be best for both parties to move forward separately - even if it isn't the ideal scenario for either side.
As for the current moment, Phoenix is set to close out the official first half of the season tonight against the Houston Rockets ahead of the All-Star break.