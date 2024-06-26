Multiple Insiders Refute Suns Trade Rumors Surrounding Booker, Durant
PHOENIX -- Trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have run rampant in the last 12 hours after the Houston Rockets acquired the rights to three future Suns draft picks in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
The ball started rolling last night when ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski suggested the Rockets would be pursuing Durant or Booker if the Suns wanted to blow things up.
"Now that the Rockets have the Suns' first-round picks, if there comes a time when Phoenix doesn't go forward with this group - if this group has to disassemble at some point - Houston's a team now, whether it's Kevin Durant but I think even more so a younger Devin Booker whose timeline fits with this Houston team, the Rockets are in position now, if they want, to pursue players on that Suns team," Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter.
"Right now Phoenix they want to run this team back this season, they're determined to win with this group. But certainly for Houston now, this gives them an arsenal in the future if something does change in Phoenix."
Fellow ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst says the Rockets are still very well trying to move the needle on Durant.
“[Houston] made this trade specifically to attempt to make a deal with the Suns, and they did it to make a deal with the Suns NOW. Now, to my knowledge, Kevin Durant has not asked for a trade. However, there are definite connections between Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets," said Windhorst.
National media members suggest there's a chance the Suns could move off one of their superstars while local insiders have other indications.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro said, "This is a joke - zero chance this happens" at the proposed Rockets push for Durant.
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin confirmed this morning that, "Sources have informed The Arizona Republic the Phoenix Suns aren't looking to trade Kevin Durant and the Suns are 'riding' with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Durant."
It's officially trade rumor season, and nobody looks to be spared.