NBA Announces Details for Suns’ Final Summer League Game
PHOENIX -- The NBA has officially revealed the schedule for the last weekend of the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The Phoenix Suns will be closing out the summer league against the Portland Trail Blazers at 6:30 p.m. Arizona time on Saturday, and the game will be televised on NBA TV. This matchup will mark the final game of the Saturday slate.
Four teams advanced to the summer league semifinals in the Toronto Raptors (No. 1 seed), Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 2 seed), Charlotte Hornets (No. 3 seed) and Sacramento Kings (No. 4 seed). The semifinals will be played on Saturday afternoon, and the two winners will advance to play in the championship game Sunday night.
Phoenix is currently 1-3 in summer league play and on a three-game losing streak heading into its final matchup even with its key players playing most nights.
Ryan Dunn is currently leading the Suns in points per game at 14.7, while also averaging 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals across the four games he has played in ahead of a season where he will likely find himself in the starting lineup next to Jalen Green, Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams.
All three of the Suns' rookie draft picks in Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea have shown some good flashes throughout summer league play so far while also struggling at times, which is to be expected.
Oso Ighodaro has recorded two double-doubles in Vegas and will be looking to cap off his time in the summer league with a strong performance, as he could have an expanded role in his second year in the league next season.
It is unclear if the Suns will elect to rest anyone for Saturday's matchup, but Brea was out for Wednesday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with a left thumb sprain.
Dunn and Maluach have rested for one matchup on the first leg of a back-to-back, while Fleming missed the first two games with a knee injury.
After some disappointing performances as a team the last three games, the Suns will try to end their time in Vegas with a victory over Portland, who is 3-1 in the summer league so far and notably features No. 16 overall pick Yang Hansen and undrafted rookie Caleb Love.