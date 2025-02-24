NBA Execs Get Brutally Honest on Suns
It's been a disaster season for the Phoenix Suns.
That's life when you push all of your chips to the middle of the table and results are nowhere near expected. The Suns are just 27-30 and sit outside of the Western Conference postseason picture having lost their last eight-of-ten.
How did they even get here?
It's a mystery that's yet to be solved, and time is now ticking in order for the Suns to figure this out before a harsh summer full of tough questions stares them in the face.
"I've never been high on Phoenix," one Western Conference executive told ESPN - "but there's also no way they are this bad."
It's, for lack of better words, stunning the Suns aren't one of the best teams in the league. They sure looked the part early in the season when they were 9-2 out of the gates.
What's happened since has been a flurry of frustration for a Suns team that mortgaged their future to win right here and right now.
That's not quite happening.
Another executive said of Phoenix, "It feels like the wheels have fallen off."
The Suns have the toughest remaining strength of schedule among NBA teams (per Tankathon) and they do not own their original first-round pick in this coming NBA Draft (Houston has it, though Phoenix does have Cleveland's pick).
Thanks to their positioning in the luxury tax, it'll be tough for the Suns to do much over the coming offseason to truly re-shape the roster without trading either of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker or Bradley Beal.
It's about to be a hot summer in the desert.