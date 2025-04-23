NBA Legend: Suns Need to Trade Kevin Durant to Rockets
PHOENIX -- It has now been nearly two weeks since the Phoenix Suns saw their season come to an unceremonious end.
The 36-46 record in the 82-game slate will remain imprinted on the front of the minds of everyone associated with the organization - the resounding theme through it all is that change is needed to some degree.
Among those changes could be trading away possibly the greatest scoring threat to ever play in the league in Kevin Durant after just two full seasons of the partnership.
While trading Durant isn't ideal by any means, it could the only path Mat Ishbia and company have to reloading an asset pool that has been diminished over the last several years.
Former Durant teammate DeMarcus Cousins suggested the perfect destination for the future hall of fame talent on FanDuel's "Run It Back" on Monday - the Houston Rockets.
Phoenix will surely be monitoring the first round series between the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors - and if game one is any indication of how the matchup will unfold, it seems that Houston could certainly use a scorer of Durant's stature.
The Houston pairing makes sense beyond personnel - as Durant shares a close relationship with Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.
Phoenix is likely to be intrigued by the collection of talent that can be offered as well - Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard are all intriguing pieces that are relatively cost-controlled.
The premise of recouping at least some of the picks that the franchise shipped away to the Brooklyn Nets in the Durant trade is another very compelling factor the Suns could consider when deciding a potential new home for the 2014 NBA MVP.
Don't count out the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, or perhaps even the Oklahoma City Thunder in the sweepstakes either.
Ishbia must find ways to reshuffle the front office along with finding a fourth head coach in as many seasons before any trades are made or even discussed - so stay patient, Suns fans.