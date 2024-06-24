NBA Teams Believe Suns Will Target This Free Agent
The Phoenix Suns are limited in their approach during the upcoming free agency period.
With their salaries already pushing the Suns past the second apron of the luxury tax, Phoenix is restricted to bringing in players on vet minimum contracts this summer.
The pool of players will somewhat be limited, though the Suns should still garner hefty interest from some key veterans who look to make a difference in the Valley.
According to ESPN, the Suns are expected by teams around the league to pursue Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn in free agency.
"The Suns might look more to free agency to explore adding a point guard to their roster, with Kris Dunn (not related) one potential option that rival teams expect them to look at."- Jonathan Givony
Weeks ago, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported Utah is planning to keep Dunn amid prior rumors Phoenix would pursue him.
"Utah is gonna keep him. They can pay him more. Utah's gonna keep him. The Suns can only offer a vet minimum. Utah likes him. Look, he can't shoot. He's probably the third point guard on that team or battling to be number two, but either a two or three. Not a great decision-maker. He can dribble the ball, get in the paint, but you don't have to guard him. That's what's tough about getting a guy like that for the Suns. He's a guy that nobody's gonna guard him in a playoff game. He's not a point guard."- John Gambadoro
The Suns almost sure to add an extra presence at the point guard position at some point, whether it be through the draft or free agency.
We'll see if it's Dunn or another player, though he's now been connecting to the organization multiple times from different outlets.