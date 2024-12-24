Longtime NBA Veteran Names Suns as Preferred Destination
PHOENIX -- Even with the Phoenix Suns struggling as of late, players continue to name the Suns as a team they want to join.
In a recent stream with N3on, 12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley was asked which team he would play for if he had the choice.
"The Phoenix Suns," Beverley said. “I've played with a bunch of superstars, right, and I would like to see how Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and KD (Kevin Durant), how they prepare.
“Because I've played with James Harden, Dwight Howard, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, (Joel) Embiid, (Tyrese) Maxey, Giannis (Antetokounmpo), (Damian) Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron (James), Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook.
“I've played with a ton of mother f------, and I just want to see how they prepare ... so yeah, the Phoenix Suns."
Beverley did not sign with an NBA team this offseason after playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24, averaging 6.2 points in 20 minutes per game in 73 contests across the two teams.
The 36-year-old instead signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, where he is teammates with former Suns forward Ish Wainright.
Beverley has become one of Suns' fans most disliked opposing players over the years starting with when he shoved Chris Paul in the 2021 NBA playoffs while with the Los Angeles Clippers.
He then was suspended three games for pushing Deandre Ayton from behind in Nov. 2022 when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In total, Beverley has played in 666 NBA games (518 starts) across seven different teams, averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals for his career.
The Suns (14-14), who do have an open roster spot, are in the midst of a 6-13 stretch and struggling to find answers for their recent play with fans suggesting bigger moves than just signing a new role player.