Should We Panic About The Phoenix Suns?
PHOENIX -- Now is not the optimal time to be a fan of the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns came into the week with a solid 14-11 record - along with two home games this week, being pitted against two Eastern Conference squads with losing records.
The Suns dropped both of them in unceremonious fashion - with a pair of games against the Denver Nuggets, along with the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies before 2025 arrives.
The last several days have not been encouraging in numerous ways, from Devin Booker's setback that will keep him out of Monday's game against Denver as well - to the continued conspicuous hole at the center spot.
The most glaring problem is clear despite many concerns being present.
The offense has been far from the issue over the preceding weeks - as their 118.9 offensive rating over the last ten games grades out as an elite offense and far better than last year.
On the flip side, the defense has failed - to the point of a 119.9 defensive rating, which translates to one of the very worst defenses in the NBA.
The games against the Utah Jazz (126), Indiana Pacers (120), and particularly Detroit Pistons (133) have been concerning for a unit that returned Kevin Durant for all of those games alongside standouts such as Ryan Dunn.
Unfortunately, two sides of the ball exist in this game, and the Suns have faltered on defense over recent weeks. Dunn, Durant, Royce O'Neale, and Oso Ighodaro are solid to great pieces - but they can only do so much.
What's the solution to this blatant fatal flaw?
Desperate times call for desperate measures - and now feels like the time to make the seismic move for Jimmy Butler, despite insider John Gambadoro stating that the timeline for a potential trade would be closer to a month down the road.
There are very few scenarios in which a single player patches the majority of holes that exist on a team - but Butler could fit that billing in Phoenix as a low-usage, two-way star that brings both an extreme physical and mental edge to a team that clearly needs a boost.
While it remains to be seen what will unfold in the coming weeks, the season is teetering between being in neutral and reverse - and it feels like a game-changing move is a necessity to put it back in drive.