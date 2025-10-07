NBA Veteran Says New-Look Suns Will Be 'Super Competitive'
PHOENIX -- Although the Phoenix Suns haven't been projected to do much during the 2025-26 season, there is a mystery element to the team that could see them surprise some people.
No one is quite sure how new coach Jordan Ott's system will work and how Phoenix's new players, such as Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams will impact the team's success.
Phoenix is also free from the pressure of high expectations after moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this season, which could lead to a resurgence from Devin Booker and other teams not valuing the Suns' talent as highly as before.
Patrick Beverley Says Suns Could Be Surprise Team
Twelve-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley said on Barstool Sports' "Pat Bev Pod" that the Suns could make some noise this season.
"I think the Suns are going to be super competitive," Beverley said. "I think they can beat some teams, I think they can lose to some teams.
"I think they can get in a situation at the end of the year (where) 'If the Suns win the last three out of five, they could make the play-in.' I think they're a team that can do that ... Over a seven-game series, are they the best team I would put my money on? Probably not, but if you were to bet on the Suns on a play-in game, I'm betting on the Suns."
Phoenix showed some early glimpses of this competitiveness in a blowout victory in its preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers last week, and Brooks specifically could have a big impact on fostering a new, gritty playstyle that owner Mat Ishbia wants to implement.
The Suns now have the defenders to make life difficult for opponents, but they do not have the same level of talent as the rest of the loaded Western Conference, which is why they are so low in most standings predictions.
Ishbia shared his honest expectations for this year's team at media day a couple weeks ago.
"My expectations are: I hope that we win more games than we won last year. But the truth is, it's not going to be measured in wins and losses this year, but it is going to be measured in success," Ishbia said. "I promise to be more successful than last year in all aspects of it. Whether it's wins or losses, I'm not focusing on that exactly.
"But I am focusing on doing the right thing, building the right organization, and making sure we're gonna be successful going forward from a perspective of identity, vision, culture and something that fans be proud of. And I think that you're gonna see that, and that will turn into wins and eventually turns into championships."