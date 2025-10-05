Suns Projected to Have Worst Record in Years
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns certainly aren't expected to be NBA Finals contenders in 2025-26, though Bleacher Report's projections for the coming season are a bit... low.
Many thought last season couldn't get worse for the Suns. The big three of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker surely felt like it was running its course in Phoenix. An end of a Mike Budenholzer era that just started was also on the horizon.
With a fresh start needed, the Suns hit the reset button in a massive way - and though it was the right decision, that doesn't mean Phoenix's projections are pretty entering the new year.
Bleacher Report Projects Dismal Suns Record
Going through every team's win-loss record, the Suns' 26-56 projection would see them finish with their worst record since 2018-19.
"Devin Booker has played 68 games or fewer in four of the last five seasons, a relevant statistic considering his supporting cast no longer includes Kevin Durant. When the Phoenix Suns' best player inevitably misses 15-25 games, they'll be drawing dead against almost every opponent," wrote Grant Hughes.
"Even when Booker is healthy, the Suns will face an uphill climb on offense. Though he's among the better facilitators on the wing, Booker isn't a point guard. He'll split that role with Jalen Green this season, which doesn't bode well.
"Add to that the Suns' reliance on center Mark Williams, who has averaged 35 games per season during his three-year career and never once rated as a positive defender, and it's easy to imagine Phoenix finishing in the bottom five on defense for the second year in a row.
"No KD, an unproven head coach in Jordan Ott, an owner who doesn't seem to understand NBA asset management and a Western Conference that refuses to relent combine to give the Suns little hope—both this season and over the next half-decade or so."
The rationale makes sense, and for what it's worth, it seems as if top Suns faces such as Mat Ishbia and Brian Gregory already acknowledged success won't be measured in wins or losses this season.
"My expectations are: I hope that we win more games than we won last year. But the truth is, it's not going to be measured in wins and losses this year, but it is going to be measured in success," said Ishbia.
"... I promise to be more successful than last year in all aspects of it. Whether it's wins or losses, I'm not focusing on that exactly."
The Suns have talent, surely, though it's clear outside expectations aren't close to being high for Phoenix this season.