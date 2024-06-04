NBA World Has Little Confidence in Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns have a tepid future ahead of them - according to national pundits and fans alike.
The Suns began showing real cracks in terms of being a legitimate title contender this past season as early as December.
The season was certainly marred by untimely injuries and the staff/players being on the wrong page, but there was also a relatively common opinion around the basketball world that the team just lacked the "it" factor.
That figures to extend into the 2024-25 season as well, unfortunately.
The Suns are likely to range anywhere from 8th to 12th in title odds pertaining to post-finals betting odds in the American market, and the national media is likely to have similar beliefs before the opening of free agency, where Phoenix is extremely limited in options.
The sentiment has extended to the new head coach hire as well.
While the acknowledgement that Mike Budenholzer is an upgrade from his predecessor along with being a stronger cultural fit, the general thought process is that a coaching change is simply not enough to remedy a roster that is chalk-full of talent but void of fit or intention.
The truth is that while the Suns have a bleak present and future at the surface, it's ultimately difficult to count out a team headlined by a trio of stars to the degree of what the Suns have.
Much can change in the next month between the draft and free agency as well. It simply is too premature to give up on this team heading into the 2024-25 season.