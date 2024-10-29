Netflix NBA Documentary to Feature Suns Star
PHOENIX -- The NBA has seen some rave reviews on their Netflix "Starting 5" series, which follows various high-profile players throughout the league for their respective seasons.
Names such as LeBron James and Anthony Edwards captivated fans from the opening season, and for round two, a notable Phoenix Suns star will be featured.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting Kevin Durant is among the names who will be in the doc:
"Sources: Cast for season two of Netflix's NBA documentary series Starting 5: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Haliburton."
Durant's current season will be shown at the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA season, as the first episode of Starting 5 was dropped earlier this month.
A little more on what the series looks to accomplish from the Netflix official website:
"Ever wonder how the best athletes in the world maintain their bodies and balance their personal lives during a grueling NBA season? Starting 5, a new 10-part Netflix sports series, provides an intense behind-the-scenes look at five of the league’s best players.
"The series delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball, as five athletes chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy. The Lakers’ LeBron James exerts himself harder than ever to stay healthy — and dominant — in his 21st season, while the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards electrifies fans with his rapid rise. Jimmy Butler propels the Heat with his relentless drive, Domantas Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play, and Jayson Tatum leads the Boston Celtics in their quest for a record-breaking 18th championship."
With Durant being followed this year, it's been smooth sailing for the 3-1 Suns. Durant has already hit milestones such as surpassing 29,000 career points while also becoming the oldest player in NBA history to start a season with four straight 25-point games.
If Phoenix can keep their momentum up, it should be a fun watch for Suns fans next October when season two is expected.