New Suns Guard: Team Was 'Perfect' Fit

Tyus Jones & Monte Morris AST-TOV ratio rankings among qualified #NBA players over the years:



2023-24: 1. Jones (7.35), Morris had 9.86 across 29 games

2022-23: 1. Jones (5.64), 2. Morris (5.43)

2021-22: 1. Jones (7.04), 5. Morris (4.27)

2020-21: 1. Jones (5.4), 2. Morris (4.41)