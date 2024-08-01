New Suns Guard: Team Was 'Perfect' Fit
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were able to snag a late addition from the free agency market in point guard Tyus Jones, giving the organization their coveted floor general that's been missing since Chris Paul departed last summer.
Jones - who started at point guard for nearly 70 games last season - signed on a one-year deal worth $3 million.
“I’m excited. I’m ready for the opportunity, ready to seize it, but for me, again, going back to the fit. I felt like the fit was perfect," said Jones (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"I’m ready for the season to be here already. I know we got some time, but I just want to hoop. I want to get out there with the guys, build our camaraderie, build our chemistry and ultimately compete for a championship. That’s our end goal.”
The Suns also signed guard Monte Morris earlier in the offseason - both he and Jones have some of the top assist-to-turnover ratios in the NBA.
“They did a great job recruiting me, but ultimately, the role for myself, I felt the fit was perfect,” Jones said. “You look at the roster, it speaks for itself and I felt like I could help with what I bring to the table. Feel like I can help contribute to a championship-contending team. Very excited about it.”
Jones - who told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Mike Budenholzer laid out a plan for him to be a starter in Phoenix - looks to organize an offense that features stars such as Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the floor.
That's a proposition that excited Suns brass ahead of the 2024-25 season:
“We have Devin Booker and Bradley Beal,” Suns front office leader Josh Bartelstein said.
“We feel good about those guys. Coach has got a bunch of different lineups to see how they fit, but I think we feel really good about those three guys forming a three-headed monster and playing off each other with Kevin and (big Jusuf Nurkic).”