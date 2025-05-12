New Trade Ideas for Suns Star
PHOENIX -- An offseason that will span nearly six months is now a month complete for the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix has a new general manager in Brian Gregory, who was promoted to the role less than two weeks ago - in turn a wide-ranging search for a new head coach is underway as well.
Once the GM, coach, and draft plans are in order, the organization will likely be tasked with finding a suitable trade for superstar F Kevin Durant - who only has one year left on his contract.
Durant's contract status and age (turning 37 in September) is unlikely to deter potential suitors, but teams could certainly look to get the good end of a deal due to those factors.
Even so, multiple franchises honing in on Durant could jumpstart a bidding war that boosts the ultimate price of the future hall of fame talent.
Three packages that could make sense for the Suns:
Minnesota Timberwolves
T-Wolves Receive: Kevin Durant
Suns Receive: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, 2025 First Round Pick
The Suns would come out of this trade with two high-level professionals that could contribute to a winning culture right away - Randle's defensive efforts in these playoffs have raised the intrigue on him as a possible trade chip as well.
Dillingham would be a fantastic pickup as well, as it is very likely that the Suns hire a coach that has a strong background in player development. The Kentucky product could easily fit into the long-term plans the organization has.
It remains to be seen if a pick would be included here with the addition of Dillingham into the equation, but recouping at least one draft pick should be of paramount importance to the Suns.
San Antonio Spurs
Spurs Receive: Durant
Suns Receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, 2025 First Round Pick (Via Atlanta)
The Suns get the best of both worlds here - a foundational player under 25, an interesting two-way talent in Sochan, and an expiring contract in Barnes.
Vassell is on a max-level contract, but his upside and production are certainly strong enough to feel bullish about moving into the future.
The first round pick would also be lottery bound, so Phoenix could theoretically add a prospect from what is considered to be a relatively strong draft.
Miami Heat
Heat Receive: Durant
Suns Receive: Kel'el Ware, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love
The Heat's ultimate interest in Durant is up for interpretation - and the Suns could be hard-pressed to acquire Ware in the trade, but this would be the best deal that Gregory could get from Miami.
In this case the Suns would be willing to trade acquiring a pick for receiving extra players in the deal - Jovic and Jaquez could either be fascinating trade chips or actively impact the 2025-26 Suns.
Love and Wiggins would be welcome veteran players on short-term deals that also serve as salary-matchers.
Regardless of the end result, the Suns could get strong value out of a deal - if the Phoenix front office play their cards correctly.