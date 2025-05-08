Not Drafting Tyrese Haliburton Continues to Haunt Suns
PHOENIX -- Recent developments in the grand scheme of the NBA should have fans of the Phoenix Suns in reflection of what could have been - particularly in the vein of what the Indiana Pacers are doing.
Tyrese Haliburton willed the Pacers to a 2-0 series lead over the juggernaut Cleveland Cavaliers in what is seen as a juncture that the point guard is continuing to boost his profile as a franchise player.
Haliburton famously went 12th in the 2020 draft after months of draft experts believing the Iowa State product would go in the top 10 in the draft - the Suns were one of the franchises that were frequently linked to him.
Phoenix eventually opted to select Jalen Smith with the number 10 pick.
While Smith was a phenomenal talent and has carved out a solid career thus far in the league, he was not at a position of vital need for the Suns at the time, while also frequently being pinned as a prospect that was selected significantly higher compared to big board rankings.
Smith was also eventually traded for Torrey Craig - who left Phoenix just months before he was re-acquired at the trade deadline in 2023.
Haliburton could have been a franchise-changing player. The 6'5" facilitator could have sat behind Chris Paul for multiple seasons while still playing a key role for a title hopeful. Haliburton could have grown in Monty Williams' player-first approach while being surrounded by knockdown shooters and endlessly active offensive talents such as Mikal Bridges.
If push came to shove, Haliburton could have also been included in a potential trade package for Kevin Durant if that time ever came in this scenario - the addition of Haliburton could have afforded Phoenix the ability to retain either Bridges or Cam Johnson - perhaps even both.
Hindsight is 20-20 - but a singular decision that was made by the Suns after the magical bubble run in the summer of 2020 could be the one that haunts the franchise for years to come.