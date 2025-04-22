Suns' 2025 NBA Draft Picks Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' two picks in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft were officially announced on Monday.
The Suns will be picking No. 29 overall (via Cleveland) in the first round and hold the No. 52 overall selection in the second round (via Denver).
Phoenix also won a tiebreaker with the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 9 overall pick, which would have been its original selection but is instead held by the Houston Rockets. Houston acquired the pick from the Brooklyn Nets last summer after the Suns traded it away to Brooklyn as part of the package for Kevin Durant in Feb. 2023.
The Rockets now have a 3.8% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery.
The Wizards own the Suns' original second-round draft pick, which is slated to be 39th or 40th overall, after the Suns traded it away as part of the Bradley Beal deal.
The only reason the Suns did end up with a first-round pick this summer is that they traded their 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah in January. Utah originally owned the picks in return for trading away Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland and Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.
So, Phoenix's first-round pick this year would have been the Cleveland Cavaliers, who finished with the second-best record in the NBA and thus, their pick is the second-to-last in the first round.
The Suns' second-round pick was acquired as part of the package alongside Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets in January in exchange for Josh Okogie and three future second-round picks.
Phoenix has a pretty good track record of late-round picks in recent years, drafting Ryan Dunn No. 28 overall and Oso Ighodaro No. 40 overall last year, and Toumani Camara with the 52nd pick in 2023.
Camara was included in the Deandre Ayton trade to Portland that September after he was drafted, but has burst onto the scene and will likely make an All-Defensive team this year. Dunn and Ighodaro put together solid rookie campaigns for Phoenix.
The Suns will have to hope for more good fortune in the 2025 NBA Draft, as they are still in a precarious position after finishing 36-46 this season and will now have to retry to retool with not good draft position and very limited assets.
You can read about some potential targets for the Suns in the upcoming draft by clicking here.