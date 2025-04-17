5 Potential Suns Draft Targets
PHOENIX -- An eventful sequence of months look to be on deck for the Phoenix Suns after a 2024-25 season that was a slow sink from December on.
Phoenix is currently slated to select 29th in June's draft due to receiving the least favorable pick between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
While this isn't an ideal situation for the Suns, they can acquire a prospect that can potentially fit right into the expected "re-tool" around franchise player Devin Booker.
Four intriguing prospects the Suns could take a look at:
Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)
Lanier looks to be a solid option for teams at the end of the first round to plug-and-play.
The Tennessee product took a route similar to Dalton Knecht, who has enjoyed a quality rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers - as Lanier started his career at the University of North Florida.
Lanier is a shiftier athlete compared to what one may anticipate, is a strong shot-maker, and has the physical tools to develop into a serviceable defender.
Alex Karaban (UConn)
Karaban is another player that could fit nicely into the re-shaped Phoenix roster - as he is a quality spot-up shooter, isn't afraid to go out of his way to make the right play (such as timely cuts to the hoop) and has the ability to fit seamlessly into the context of a team defense.
Although there are athleticism concerns, Karaban appears to be the type of player a team that is looking for a defined direction would be eager to take a chance on.
Danny Wolf (Michigan)
The 7-foot big man was a standout at Michigan this past season following a pair of seasons at Yale - and Wolf has played his way into first-round territory.
Wolf has shown the ability to space the floor (although it can improve), make heads-up passes out of the post, crash the offensive glass with ferocity, and could potentially become a defensive anchor one day.
Adding Wolf to a potential room of Oso Ighodaro, Bol Bol, and Nick Richards isn't an ideal arrangement for next season, but it is certainly a start. That center room could turn into something special over time.
Carter Bryant (Arizona)
Bryant has yet to decide whether to return for a second season at Arizona or enter the draft - the wing has just over a week to make that call.
Bryant flashed high upside in a freshman season with the Wildcats that was relatively low-volume - despite this, it is easy to see his game being able to translate to the next level.
Between high-level athleticism, the ability to knock-down contested threes, and averaging a block a game at 6-foot-8, Bryant could be of great interest to the Suns.
Kam Jones (Marquette)
While the talented combo guard saw a pointed dip in efficiency during his senior season once becoming the focal point of the offense after the departure of Tyler Kolek, he remained a 36.6% three-point shooter through four seasons and saw a huge uptick in playmaking production.
Jones is 6'5", is a nifty ball-handler, can score in numerous ways, and uses hs frame in the right ways on the defensive side of the ball.
The Marquette guard does have some concerns - namely his propensity to shoot off the dribble and athleticism relative to other NBA athletes, but the positives likely outweigh the concerns here.
The 2025 NBA draft is set to be held on June 25 & 26 in Brooklyn.