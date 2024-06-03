Suns Add Duke Star in New Mock Draft
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have numerous options at their disposal in the 2024 NBA Draft - set to begin on June 26 - with their No. 22 overall pick.
Many believe the pick itself and another player could be up for sale as the Suns attempt to maximize their championship window.
Others believe Phoenix could stick and pick - there's plenty of rumors around Bronny James and what could ensue with the ramifications of that selection.
There's numerous other players that could fit the mold for what the Suns are looking for in the back part of the first round. Names such as Kel'el Ware, Tyler Kolek, and Yves Missi have been frequently picked for Phoenix.
Yet in ESPN's recent mock draft, it's Duke big man Kyle Filipowski who ends up in the Valley.
"The Suns are in a precarious position as they attempt to construct a contender around their trio of highly paid stars. Phoenix is spending more aggressively than any team in the league and has also traded away control of its future drafts with picks and swap rights outgoing through 2030," wrote Jeremy Woo.
"Expect the Suns to look for a ready-made contributor at the No. 22 pick, with Filipowski's size (7-0 and 230 pounds) and skill level adding a potentially useful dimension to their frontcourt. Filipowski's range is also somewhat wide at this point, running toward the end of the first round. Phoenix also has a glaring need for a true point guard, which is something it will likely consider here as well."
Filipowski's a tall task to handle down low, shooting over 50% from the field and averaging 1.5 blocks per night during his final season at Duke. He was a first-team All ACC player while earning second-team All-American honors as well.
Filipowski would slot behind Jusuf Nurkic moving into the 2024-25 season. Backup center Drew Eubanks has a $2.5 million player option for next season.