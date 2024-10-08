Suns Add New Name to Injury Report vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be without Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic tomorrow when they battle the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.
Allen is the newest addition to the injury report with a personal designation while Nurkic was ruled out for at least a week with a finger injury.
Allen played 21 minutes in Phoenix's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, scoring seven points whule grabbing two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
The Suns - without Nurkic - started Mason Plumlee, who scored four points and notched four rebounds in 14 minutes of action with the starters in the first half.
Suns second-round pick Oso Ighodaro played the most minutes of anybody with 27 to help fill in for Nurkic - he scored 12 points to pair with four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.
Allen started last year for Phoenix and notched the NBA's top three-point percentage, though the presence of Tyus Jones pushes Allen to a bench role - which is something he doesn't mind.
“He’s all about the right things. I feel fortunate to kind of reunite with him, pull him into the recruiting of Tyus," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer previously said of Allen.
"At the end of the day, it’s probably to bring somebody in to take his spot in the starting lineup. I think all Grayson cares about is winning.”
When it comes to Nurkic, the big man is expected to shoot more three's under Budenholzer.
“There definitely has been I think intentional work by Nurk and conversations with him about what we think he can do and add and grow,” Budenholzer said at Suns Media Day.
“Most obviously is a 3-point shooter. He’s done it a little bit in his past, and we’re going to push that envelope."
Suns-Pistons will tip at 4:00 PM Phoenix time on Tuesday.